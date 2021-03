11/11: Wintry blast continues battering U.S.; A soldier's fight to end suicide among veterans Winter weather is wreaking havoc on America's heartland. As WCCO's Jamie Yuccas reports, it's expected to send temperatures below freezing in every state except Hawaii and Florida; And, every day, 22 veterans commit suicide -- more than 8,000 per year. Mark Strassmann talks with Lt. Justin Fitch, a soldier battling colon cancer and spending what time he has left to keep other soldiers alive.