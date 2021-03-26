10/4: Sick plane passenger prompts Ebola scare; Puppeteers seek to revitalize the library experience Officials boarded a United flight from Brussels in response to a report of a sick passenger at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. After about two hours, health officials determined he was not contagious, and passengers were allowed to leave the plane, but each of them was given instructions on how to identify Ebola symptoms; and, at the Nashville Public Library, Shakespeare is being re-imagined. And it's leading to an unusual effort in the use of puppets to reverse the decline in visits to public libraries.