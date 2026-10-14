The Future of Detecting Breast Cancer Early detection of breast cancer leads to a 99% survival rate - and the U.S. has made incredible progress in bringing down breast cancer mortality since the 1990s because of early detection and screening guidelines. But can technology go further? Dr. Rachel Brem, director of George Washington University's Breast Imaging and Intervention Center, tells Norah 'yes.' On this week's episode of Healthful, the two discuss artificial intelligence as a way to determine breast cancer risk and the possibility of a breath test to detect breast cancer. Plus, Norah discusses her own mammogram. More