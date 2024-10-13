Watch CBS News

10/13: The Takeout: Ali Abbasi

Filmmaker Ali Abbasi talks about the research that went into developing his film "The Apprentice" which tells the story of Donald Trump's relationship with Roy Cohn, a lawyer and "fixer" in New York City during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.