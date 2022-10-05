CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Court declares DACA illegal, leaves policy intact for current enrollees
A look at the destruction inside a town recaptured by Ukraine
The records separated by the Justice Dept filter team in the Mar-a-Lago search
Biden meets with DeSantis during Florida trip to survey Hurricane Ian damage
What to know about Georgia's Senate race
Alec Baldwin announces settlement with "Rust" shooting victim's family
Surveillance footage shows armed man kidnapping missing California family
Third-party congressional candidate in Minnesota dies before election
University of Arizona professor shot and killed on campus, suspect in custody
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
10/5: Red and Blue
How voters' views on economy impact Arizona polling; Trump speaks at Hispanic Leadership Conference
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On