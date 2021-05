1 in 3 people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated A third of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the pace of inoculations is slowing, forcing public health officials to shift their approach. As Janet Shamlian shows us, there are new efforts to expand vaccine access and eligibility. Then, pediatrician Dr. Suzette Oyeku from the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her analysis.