Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis expected to defy subpoena and skip state Senate committee hearing; Stolen Banksy painting returned to gallery, two men charged.

9/13: CBS News 24/7 Episode 1 Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis expected to defy subpoena and skip state Senate committee hearing; Stolen Banksy painting returned to gallery, two men charged.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On