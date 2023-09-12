9/12: America Decides

Here Comes the Sun

Hope of finding survivors in Morocco earthquake rubble fading fast

Tennis star Simona Halep banned from competition for anti-doping violations

Student killed, another arrested in shooting at Louisiana high school

DeSantis says Biden's and Trump's ages are a "legitimate concern"

Prison escapee armed with rifle he stole from garage, police say

Judge in Trump's New York case sticking to trial schedule, for now

5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols death now face federal charges

McCarthy directs House committees to weigh Biden impeachment; Political implications of impeachment inquiry

