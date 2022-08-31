Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Arizona attempts pivot to the center

Brain implant uses only thoughts to operate digital devices, researchers say

Reports of sexual assault in U.S. military increased by 13% in 2021

Mother mourns Navy SEAL candidate who died just after "Hell Week"

Timeline: The government's efforts to get sensitive documents back from Trump

Biden has yet to release after-action reports on Afghanistan withdrawal

Trump legal team responds to Justice Department filing in another request for special master

DOJ's late-night filing levels allegations at Trump team; Women fighting to break political glass ceiling

8/31: Red and Blue DOJ's late-night filing levels allegations at Trump team; Women fighting to break political glass ceiling

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On