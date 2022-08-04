8/4: CBS News Mornings

Democrats want to close tax break that benefits the rich

1 dead, 11 sickened in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California

Details revealed about victims found after abducted girl's dramatic escape

China starts biggest-ever military drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit

Taliban say they didn't know slain al Qaeda leader was in Kabul

Several GOP candidates advancing to midterms think 2020 election was stolen

Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison after conviction

