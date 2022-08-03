Abducted girl chews through restraints, leads police to discovery of 2 bodies

Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty to over 100 felony counts

How the anti-abortion amendment was defeated in Kansas

Senate votes overwhelmingly to let Sweden and Finland join NATO

Biden signs executive order to support travel for abortions

GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, sheriff says

8/3: Red and Blue Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash; Illinois GOP candidate denounced for 2017 comments

