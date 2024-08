8/1: CBS News 24/7 Episode 2 The Biden administration announced it secured the release of three American citizens from Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Marine veteran Paul Whelan and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who will return to the U.S. as part of a 24-person prisoner swap among the U.S., Russia, Germany and three other Western countries; President Biden remarks on historic prisoner swap.