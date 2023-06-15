6/15: America Decides

New AMA president says "we have a health care system in crisis"

Texas bans trans athletes from college sports teams aligned with identities

Jesse Malin says he's partially paralyzed after spinal cord stroke

CDC: Suicide, homicide rates increased sharply among young Americans

Live Nation's hidden ticket fees will no longer be hidden, company says

Arizona to halt some new home construction due to water supply issues

Trump golf course criminal investigation closed, Westchester D.A. says

Risk of government shutdown amid House GOP budget pleas; Where stances on indicted Trump put 2024 hopefuls

