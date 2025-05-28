Watch CBS News

5/28: The Takeout with Major Garrett

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference as President Trump’s crypto ties grow; Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy joins "The Takeout" to discuss Mike Johnson’s speakership and the Trump administration.
