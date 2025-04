Pope Francis' body lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica; Nominations for the 2025 American Music Awards announced.

Apr 23: CBS News 24/7, 10am ET Pope Francis' body lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica; Nominations for the 2025 American Music Awards announced.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On