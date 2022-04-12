Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Multiple people shot at New York subway station
New York lieutenant governor indicted in campaign finance scheme
Inflation accelerated to 8.5% in March, highest since 1981
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make almost all abortions illegal
Teen dead after friends in body armor take turns shooting each other
More than 40 killed as storm unleashes landslides in Philippines
Olympian's mother killed by stray bullet while sewing in her home
PG&E to pay $55 million over old power lines sparking two major wildfires
Woman who falsely accused Black teen of stealing her phone at NYC hotel makes plea deal
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
4/12: CBS News Mornings
Ukraine braces for battle in eastern region; drone delivery service being tested in Texas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On