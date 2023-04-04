Astronauts on being selected for Artemis II mission: "What we live for"

Climber found dead on glacier after falling over 1,600 feet in the Alps

U.S. drone strike in Syria kills a senior ISIS leader, U.S. military says

Russian wanted by U.S. back home after escaping house arrest in Italy

Voters going to polls in Chicago mayor's race highlighting Democrats' divide

Roy McGrath, Maryland governor's ex-chief of staff, dead after manhunt

Live Updates: Trump to surrender to face charges in New York

Trump set to surrender and face criminal charges in NYC; NASA announces crew for historic moon mission.

4/4: CBS News Mornings Trump set to surrender and face criminal charges in NYC; NASA announces crew for historic moon mission.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On