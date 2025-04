Michigan auto industry braces for Trump's 25% auto tariffs now in effect; Trump's tariffs draw rebukes from world leaders

Apr 3: CBS News 24/7, 4pm ET Michigan auto industry braces for Trump's 25% auto tariffs now in effect; Trump's tariffs draw rebukes from world leaders

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On