President Trump says he had a “very good” call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Nancy Pelosi criticizes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for backing GOP funding bill.

3/19: America Decides President Trump says he had a “very good” call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Nancy Pelosi criticizes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for backing GOP funding bill.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On