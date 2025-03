Trump and Putin hold high-stakes phone call as fighting continues in Ukraine; Google strikes $32 billion deal to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz.

Mar 18: CBS News 24/7, 1pm ET Trump and Putin hold high-stakes phone call as fighting continues in Ukraine; Google strikes $32 billion deal to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On