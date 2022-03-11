3/10: Red and Blue

Ukraine Crisis
U.S. to revoke Russia favored trade status, warns Putin may seize companies' assets
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in hate crime hoax
COVID pandemic death toll may be 3 times higher than official tally, study finds
MLB players vote to end lockout and salvage season
Russia calls U.N. meeting on U.S. "biological activities" – U.S. says "false flag"
Senate approves $1.5 trillion bill that includes Ukraine aid
Flynn appears before Jan. 6 committee but doesn't answer questions
Why are gas prices so high? Here are 3 reasons
Biden faces intensifying Democratic pressure to end border expulsions
