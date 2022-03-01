3/1: Red and Blue

COVID vaccine for kids less effective against Omicron, but booster helps

Lawsuit seeks to block Texas from investigating transgender care as child abuse

Millions of Americans could get tax refunds starting March 1

MLB cancels start of baseball season as talks falter

Ship carrying thousands of luxury cars to U.S. sinks in Atlantic Ocean

CBS News projects Abbott and O'Rourke win Texas primaries, will face off in November

Gina Raimondo selected as State of the Union designated survivor

Russian forces close in on Ukraine's capital as death toll mounts

Biden uses State of the Union to push "unity agenda"

President Biden set to deliver State of the Union address; All-Black female WWII unit receives congressional honor

