Ukraine seeks ceasefire in first talks with Russia amid ongoing siege
White House previews Biden's economic message ahead of State of the Union
Russia's ruble worth less than 1 cent after West sanctions
U.S. expels 12 Russian diplomats at U.N. for "espionage activities"
Senators ask Biden to shield Ukrainians from deportation
International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes in Ukraine
States ban Russian liquor, divest pension funds over Ukraine invasion
4 dead after father fatally shoots 3 children inside Sacramento church: Police
Russian people may not withstand "economic siege," experts say
Watch CBS News
2/28: Red and Blue
Russian troops close in on Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv; President Biden to host Southeast Asian Nations summit
