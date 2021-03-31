Live

Watch CBSN Live

2/18: America to Mother Nature: Let it go; Obama to honor Chicago's Pullman district

Temperatures in Minneapolis struggled to crack zero and windchills hit 31 below. In Kentucky, two people were rescued after they fell in a pond while trying to save their dog. Jamie Yuccas of WCCO reports on the cold weather; and, the town built by railroad magnate George Pullman will be designated as a national monument by President Barack Obama on Thursday. Dean Reynolds takes a look at Pullman's legacy and how the community he built helped to create the American middle class.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.