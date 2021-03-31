2/18: America to Mother Nature: Let it go; Obama to honor Chicago's Pullman district Temperatures in Minneapolis struggled to crack zero and windchills hit 31 below. In Kentucky, two people were rescued after they fell in a pond while trying to save their dog. Jamie Yuccas of WCCO reports on the cold weather; and, the town built by railroad magnate George Pullman will be designated as a national monument by President Barack Obama on Thursday. Dean Reynolds takes a look at Pullman's legacy and how the community he built helped to create the American middle class.