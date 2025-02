President Trump's comments on Gaza stir up mixed reactions on Capitol Hill; Dramatic video shows California firefighters rescuing a woman from burning home.

Feb 5: CBS News 24/7, 1pm ET President Trump's comments on Gaza stir up mixed reactions on Capitol Hill; Dramatic video shows California firefighters rescuing a woman from burning home.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On