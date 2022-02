International Space Station to crash into the Pacific Ocean in 2031, NASA says

49ers fan in coma after beating outside Rams' stadium

Shooting on Greyhound bus kills 1, wounds 4; suspect caught in Walmart

Tense calm at Ukraine border as Russia slams U.S. troop deployment

For China's Uyghurs, "the genocide doesn't stop" for the Olympics

U.S. Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID vaccine

Winter storm blasts snow, freezing rain and sleet across U.S.

ISIS leader blows himself up during U.S. special ops raid in Syria

3,000 U.S. troops deploying to Eastern Europe to reinforce NATO allies against Russia; Queen Elizabeth marking 70 years on throne

