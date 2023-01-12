1/12: CBS News Mornings

CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
White House confirms second set of Biden documents found in his garage
Hundreds of flights delayed day after FAA outage
Watch Live: Garland to deliver statement at Justice Department
Enjoying working from home? Some companies say enough is enough.
Mom tells heartbreaking story of son being swept away by Calif. floodwaters
Bryan Kohberger neighbor says suspect talked about Idaho student murders
The facts behind the "most bloody battle" of Russia's war in Ukraine
Huge deposits of vital rare earth elements found in Arctic Sweden
Another sweeping select committee in the House, with no boycott this time
Best Samsung smartphone deals ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 release
Easy ways seniors can make cash now
Best deals on dishwashers in 2023
Florida man accidentally shoots himself while allegedly trying to break into car
California's drought has led to a groundwater overdraft
Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund early
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
The best New Years deals at Walmart you can still shop
Sheriff gets big response after asking for volunteers to "get drunk" on county's dime
Walmart is practically giving away this 3-piece Ozark Trail skillet set
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $200 and it's available for pre-order today
Best gym bag essentials for January 2023
Best Apple Watch deals in 2023
Priest whose child porn slideshows found on church printer sentenced
Bodycam video shows Odell Beckham Jr. being escorted off plane
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
1/12: CBS News Mornings
Biden aides find more classified documents; GOP Congressman George Santos refuses to resign.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On