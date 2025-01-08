Jan 8: CBS News 24/7, 10am ET

Watch CBS News

Residents flee as wind-fueled fires continue raging in California; L.A. Fire Department asked all off-duty firefighters to call in to their supervisors to say whether they're available to assist in the firefight.
