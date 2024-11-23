Trump nominates Texas native and former White House aide Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins to be his agriculture secretary, the last of his picks to lead executive agencies and another choice from within his established circle of advisers and allies. According to CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink, Rollins grew up in Glen Rose. In Trump's first term, she was director of the Domestic Policy Council and the Office of American Innovation. Her mom, Helen Kerwin, was elected to the Texas House of Representatives.