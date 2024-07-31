Texas has the most human cases of West Nile virus in the country "One thing that does help us here in the United States versus other countries where you have mosquito-born diseases is we tend to have better housing, screens on our windows, perhaps air conditioning - all of that helps reduce exposure to mosquitos but other things you can do is to wear insect repellent. If you're in an area where there is known transmission, whether it's West Nile virus or some other mosquito-born disease, to wear long sleeves, long pants when you're outside," said Dr. Celine Gounder with KFF Health.