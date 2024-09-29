Watch CBS News

Senate report details Secret Service security failures at Trump's July rally, first assassination attempt

An interim Senate report revealed significant planning, communication, and security failures within the Secret Service during former President Donald Trump's July rally in Pennsylvania, where the first assassination attempt took place. The 94-page report from a joint investigation identified issues in the command structure, poor coordination with local law enforcement, inadequate resources, and ineffective site security.
