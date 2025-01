PowerSchool, a tech company handling sensitive student information for over 90 districts, including Dallas ISD, experienced a cybersecurity incident involving the potential exposure of 15 million records.

PowerSchool data breach affects North Texas school districts PowerSchool, a tech company handling sensitive student information for over 90 districts, including Dallas ISD, experienced a cybersecurity incident involving the potential exposure of 15 million records.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On