North Crowley's Cornelius Warren speaks on his senior season and about opening his recruitment Jaylon Shoots talks one-on-one with North Crowley's senior running back Cornelius Warren III ahead of his big state championship game at AT&T Stadium. Warren opens up about withdrawing his commitment from UNLV and why colleges should give him a chance. The Fort Worth community has been supporting and cheering on the Panthers as they look to make history on Saturday, Dec. 21, winning their first state championship under the 6A Division 1 classification.