Milton, "one of the most and worst destructive hurricanes to hit Florida," downgraded to Category 3 "Milton still carries incredible destructiveness, can wipe out communities, can cause loss of life," President Joe Biden said Wednesday. "I urge everyone in hurricane Milton's path to listen to local officials and follow all the safety instructions they give. At this point, evacuation is probably difficult, so I encourage people to look for safer shelter, sometimes moving just a few miles can mean the difference between life and death."