III Forks restaurant chef shares classic sausage sage stuffing recipe
A chef from III Forks in Frisco shared a recipe for sausage sage stuffing.
He explained that stuffing is called dressing when not cooked inside the turkey.
The recipe, originating from a friend in New Orleans, has been used since III Forks opened in 1998.
III Forks Thanksgiving Sausage Sage Stuffing
Servings: 16
1 lb Breakfast Sausage;
1 lb Butter, unsalted;
1 ½ tsp Sage, rubbed;
2 tsp Thyme, dried leaves;
1 cup Celery, 3/8 inch dice;
1 cup Yellow Onion, 3/8 inch dice;
1 cup Green Onions, 3/8 inch sliced;
1 Tblsp Garlic, chopped;
7 cups Chicken Broth;
1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Corn Bread Corn Bread Stuffing (12oz);
1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing (12oz).
In a large braising pan over medium-high heat, brown the breakfast sausage till all cooked & rendered.
Stir in the butter, sage & thyme. Add the celery, onions & green onions. Stirring occasionally, sauté all together till the onions start to become translucent, approximately 4 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and allow to come to a boil. Gently stir in the cornbread stuffing first followed by the other, just bringing together the hot liquid and the dry stuffing. Do not over mix. Transfer to a casserole pan and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Fresh Cranberry Relish
1 pkg Fresh Cranberry (12oz);
½ each Green Granny Smith Apple, deseeded & diced;
½ each Orange, skin on & diced;
¾ cup sugar.
Combine all ingredients into a food processor and chop till even & smooth. Keep chilled before service.