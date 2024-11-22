Watch CBS News

III Forks restaurant chef shares classic sausage sage stuffing recipe

A chef from III Forks in Frisco shared a recipe for sausage sage stuffing. He explained that stuffing is called dressing when not cooked inside the turkey. The recipe, originating from a friend in New Orleans, has been used since III Forks opened in 1998. III Forks Thanksgiving Sausage Sage Stuffing Servings: 16 1 lb Breakfast Sausage; 1 lb Butter, unsalted; 1 ½ tsp Sage, rubbed; 2 tsp Thyme, dried leaves; 1 cup Celery, 3/8 inch dice; 1 cup Yellow Onion, 3/8 inch dice; 1 cup Green Onions, 3/8 inch sliced; 1 Tblsp Garlic, chopped; 7 cups Chicken Broth; 1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Corn Bread Corn Bread Stuffing (12oz); 1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing (12oz). In a large braising pan over medium-high heat, brown the breakfast sausage till all cooked & rendered. Stir in the butter, sage & thyme. Add the celery, onions & green onions. Stirring occasionally, sauté all together till the onions start to become translucent, approximately 4 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and allow to come to a boil. Gently stir in the cornbread stuffing first followed by the other, just bringing together the hot liquid and the dry stuffing. Do not over mix. Transfer to a casserole pan and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Fresh Cranberry Relish 1 pkg Fresh Cranberry (12oz); ½ each Green Granny Smith Apple, deseeded & diced; ½ each Orange, skin on & diced; ¾ cup sugar. Combine all ingredients into a food processor and chop till even & smooth. Keep chilled before service.
