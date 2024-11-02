Watch CBS News

Gateway Church report reveals criminal investigation, massive failure over founder's alleged abuse

A private investigation into allegations that Gateway Church founder Robert Morris had a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl in the 1980s has uncovered a massive failure involving former church leadership. The investigation, which the church said now involves law enforcement, also revealed that others knew of Morris' relationship with the underage girl and failed to ask additional questions.
