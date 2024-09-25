Youth director at Denton church arrested for possession of child porn, indecency with a child

DENTON — Denton police arrested a church youth director who is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with teenagers.

Detectives arrested Craig Stone, 63, on Tuesday and booked him into the City of Denton Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and indecency with a child by contact. A judge set bond at $20,000.

Denton police did not name the church where Stone works, but the address corresponds to the Willowwood Church of the Nazarene. At the time this article was published, the church's website identified its youth director as Craig Stone.

Police said a parent and their child reported Stone on August 28. During subsequent interviews, additional teenagers told detectives about possible sexual images of children on Stone's computer. He was also accused of inappropriately touching a male teenager.

On September 24, detectives executed a search warrant at the church and Stone's house, police said. Stone admitted to touching one victim and possessing naked images of another male victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Denton police are asking anyone with information about Stone, including any unreported incidents, to contact Detective Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727.