Child prodigy, youngest African American accepted into medical school, studies cancer research in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A child prodigy is conducting cancer research in Baltimore.

Alena Analeigh is just 14 years old but she's already a junior at Arizona State University and she's the youngest African American to ever be accepted into medical school.

"I really found, like, this is what I want to do," Alena said.

"It's not something that they see every day, but, for me, it's like doing what I love," Alena said. "It's my passion."

Alena grew up outside Fort Worth, Tex. and graduated high school at 12.

As a college student, she studies Biosciences.

"I was more focused on research," Alena said. "I loved all the stuff that was happening in the lab, stuff that people develop everyday. Like, what could I really do to be in the lab to get more experience? And, then that's when I found this program."

She's currently an intern in the American Cancer Society Diversity in Cancer Research program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine studying ovarian cancer natural drug treatments.

"She's used compounds that are found in licorice, green tea, ginseng and has been able to show that some of them can cause the cancer to shrink in size, as well as look at the immune system," UMD School of Medicine Associate Professor Tonya Webb said.

Dr. Tonya Webb is her mentor in the program.

"At this stage, she's learning so much," Webb said. "She's growing and developing and to show her that she can have an impact in the field of cancer research is just a privilege."

The internship focuses on enhancing diversity in the field of cancer research.

That's something Alena is passionate about, too.

She actually started her own foundation, called "Brown STEM Girl" to inspire others.

"I'm trying to accomplish something and I just want other girls to aspire to do what they love, especially girls of color," Alena said.

After Alena completes her internship, she will head back to college in the Fall.

When she graduates, she wants to get a PHD.