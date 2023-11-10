Wrong-way driver slams into car head-on, killing passenger in Irving

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead, and two more are injured after a wrong-way collision in Irving on Nov. 10.

It happened at 2:30 p.m. when the driver at fault went eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH 635. That wrong-way car collided with another head-on, resulting in the passenger of that vehicle dying at the scene.

The driver of the car that was going the right way was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The wrong-way driver also went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what possible contributing factors caused the driver to operate their car the wrong way.