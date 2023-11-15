Watch CBS News
Wrong-way crash on 635 was intentional, woman admits

By Julia Falcon

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A woman trying to end her own life ended up killing one person and injuring another, police say.

According to the Irving Police Department, Diamond Brown, 22, was driving her vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-635 near SH 161 earlier this month.  

She collided head-on with another car, killing one person, injuring another and herself.

Initially, police believed Brown was intoxicated during the time of the accident. During a secondary interview, she admitted that her actions were intentional, as she was trying to end her own life. 

Brown has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

