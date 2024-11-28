Wrong-way crash on Loop 820 kills 1, critically injures 1

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash.

North Richland Hills police said the crash happened on Nov. 28 at 2:16 a.m. in the eastbound toll lanes of the 7100 block of Loop 820.

Police said there was a man driving his vehicle westbound in the eastbound lane when he struck a woman's vehicle.

The woman, a 21-year-old, died at the scene. The man, a 45-year-old, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the manner and cause of death. They will also identify the woman once next of kin has been notified.

The North Richland Hills Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit will be conducting the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.