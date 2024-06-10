World's largest Buc-ee's travel center opens in Luling, Texas

LULING – Everything is bigger in Texas – including the gas stations.

Early Monday morning, the largest Buc-ee's location in the world opened its doors in Luling, Texas.

What makes this location the largest? It spans more than 75,000 square feet and offers 120 fuel pumps, according to Buc-ee's. The second largest Buc-ee's is in Sevierville, Tennessee – it's 74,707 square feet.

The opening of this store also marks Buc-ee's 50th location across Texas and the South.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to the world's largest Buc-ee's travel center right here in the great state of Texas," said Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, Stan Beard. "It's particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee's that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling."

The opening of the world's largest Buc-ee's comes almost a year after the world's smallest Buc-ee's art installation popped up about 370 miles west in Sanderson, Texas.

This Buc-ee's is replacing one that already existed in Luling and was the first ever Buc-ee's travel center, built in 2003.

Luling is located between Austin and San Antonio.