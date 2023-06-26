World's smallest Buc-ee's reopens in West Texas

SANDERSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The world's smallest Buc-ee's is back!

The tiny version of the popular Texas gas station has reopened in West Texas, about halfway between Sanderson and Marathon, going west on Highway 90.

Although it bares the same name, this Buc-ee's location is without the beef jerky and pristine clean bathrooms the pit stop is known for.

"Somebody is backkkk….Welcome back Sanderson Buc-ee's, it's good to have you home," the city posted on Instagram.

The Buc-ee's first popped up in April 2022, according to Texas Monthly, but disappeared a few days later.