Watch CBS News
Local News

World's smallest Buc-ee's reopens in West Texas

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 26
Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 26 02:52

SANDERSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The world's smallest Buc-ee's is back!

The tiny version of the popular Texas gas station has reopened in West Texas, about halfway between Sanderson and Marathon, going west on Highway 90.

Although it bares the same name, this Buc-ee's location is without the beef jerky and pristine clean bathrooms the pit stop is known for.

"Somebody is backkkk….Welcome back Sanderson Buc-ee's, it's good to have you home," the city posted on Instagram.

The Buc-ee's first popped up in April 2022, according to Texas Monthly, but disappeared a few days later.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 9:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.