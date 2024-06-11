Working to serve others: Arlington Work Camp

ARLINGTON — Hundreds of young people finished their latest effort to help some Arlington homeowners. They painted houses and did minor repair work for Arlington Work Camp. The camp has been around for 29 summers.

"And it is just a great, healthy collaboration of all the different metroplex churches coming together as well as our other Churches of Christ coming from out of state to come together to serve those in the metroplex to make the love of Jesus known," explained George Richards. He's one of the organizers of the Arlington Work Camp and the student minister at Legacy Church of Christ in North Richland Hills.

This camp provided a unique challenge as the recent rain caused muddy conditions at work sites.

"And being able to serve and paint this house in the rain instead of perfect sunshine means a little more effort you've got to give. But that also means you get a lot more out of it," reflected Caiden Compton, one of the local student volunteers.

Organizers say the camp allows campers the opportunity to work alongside other students and develop teamwork skills.

"There is beauty in unity and beauty in us learning to work together," Richards said.

Isa Gonzalez, another North Texas student volunteer said, "I like helping people. And people who need help, of course."

The students paid for attending camp and for the supplies needed to work on the houses. Next year will be a milestone.

"We're really looking forward to celebrating 30 years of Arlington Work Camp next year in June," said Richards.