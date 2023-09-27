Woman's unexplained death reclassified as a homicide, Dallas police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a downtown Dallas apartment Monday afternoon.

At 1:15 p.m. Sept. 25, police responded to a call in the 1400 block of Elm Street. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jenean Chapman deceased, deeming her death "unexplained."

The following day, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Officer determined Chapman's death was a homicide and reclassified it as such. However, her cause of death remains publicly unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact detective John Valdez at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.