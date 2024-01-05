Woman charged with arson in deadly Christmas Eve apartment fire

FORT WORTH - A woman is facing charges after Fort Worth police say she intentionally set a fire on Christmas Eve that killed two people.

Investigators say they believe the fire started just before 8 p.m. in one apartment and quickly spread to the entire building located in the Tides of Meadowbrook apartments off King George Drive.

Two victims were rescued from the three-alarm fire but succumbed to their injuries.

The Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit investigated the fire and determined it to be intentionally set.

A joint investigation between the Fort Worth FD Arson Unit and Fort Worth PD Homicide resulted in arrest warrants being issued for 35-year-old Kristen Lewis.

She was arrested around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and charged with one count of capital murder and one count of arson of a habitation.

"Arson is a crime of opportunity that is frequently used for threats and intimidation," stated Fire Chief James Davis. "In Fort Worth, if you use fire as a weapon, we will aggressively investigate and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

It is unknown if Lewis had a relationship with the two victims. No further information is currently available.