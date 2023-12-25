Deadly apartment fire in East Fort Worth forces families from their homes on Christmas Eve

FORT WORTH -- More than a dozen families in Fort Worth were forced from their homes late on Christmas Eve after a deadly apartment fire.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the Tides at Meadowbrook apartment complex in East Fort Worth just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Video taken by a neighbor and shared with CBS News Texas shows flames shooting from just under the roofline of the multi-unit building.

Firefighters battled the flames for about an hour and a half in windy conditions until the fire was put out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department confirms that one person was killed and another was taken to Parkland Hospital.

Sixteen units in the building were occupied, according to a fire department spokesperson, and about 25 people have been displaced.

Volunteers and employees from the American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to the victims.