Woman in her 70s in custody following overnight SWAT standoff in Pantego, police say

PANTEGO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A woman in her 70s is in custody following an overnight SWAT standoff in Pantego, police announced Friday morning.

Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Pantego police requested assistance from the Arlington Police Department on a warrant they were attempting to serve at a home on Grant Place.

When officials arrived at the home, the woman displayed a firearm and a deputy subsequently fired their service weapon.

Police said the woman then went back inside her home, where she barricaded herself with limited communication for nearly 17 hours.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., Grand Prairie SWAT officers were able to take the woman into custody without injury to anyone.

Pantego police spokesperson Chris Stokes said this was a group effort with help from Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie police departments, as well as their SWAT teams.

"We have a duty to try and end any resolution [sic] without anyone getting hurt, and that's what happened today," Stokes said.

Police have not said why they were serving the warrant, but that they've been out to the residence before.

