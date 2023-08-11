With dangerous heat sticking around, ERCOT extends weather watch another week

Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday

Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday

Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With extreme heat sticking around, ERCOT has extended the weather watch that was initially going to end later today.

The weather watch has been extended until Aug. 18.

ERCOT expects there will be higher electrical demand over the next week, leading to the potential of lower power reserves, but they say grid conditions will be normal.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for North Texas through 8 p.m. Saturday. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 115 degrees.

Near record-high temperatures are in store for North Texas the rest of the weekend, leading into next week.

CBS News Texas

You can monitor grid conditions here.