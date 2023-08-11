Watch CBS News
Local News

With dangerous heat sticking around, ERCOT extends weather watch another week

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday 01:06

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With extreme heat sticking around, ERCOT has extended the weather watch that was initially going to end later today.

The weather watch has been extended until Aug. 18.

ERCOT expects there will be higher electrical demand over the next week, leading to the potential of lower power reserves, but they say grid conditions will be normal.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for North Texas through 8 p.m. Saturday. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 115 degrees.

Near record-high temperatures are in store for North Texas the rest of the weekend, leading into next week.

wx 8.11
CBS News Texas

You can monitor grid conditions here.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 1:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.