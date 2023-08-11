Extreme heat, grass fire concerns carry into your weekend forecast

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're alerting you to more dangerous heat here in North Texas through your weekend, along with major grass fire concerns.

In fact, your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has extended Weather Alerts through Monday due to the extreme heat and dry conditions.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for North Texas through 8 p.m. Saturday. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 115 degrees.

Make sure you continue to practice heat safety. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and look before you lock your car so that you don't leave your kids and pets left behind in a hot car.

The hot, dry conditions could also cause grass fires to develop and spread quickly. As a result, a Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. tonight, especially for areas along and west of I-35. Avoid outdoor burning.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today and a good deal of sunshine for your weekend.

We'll also see near-record high temperatures for the weekend!

Our forecast high on Saturday is 106 degrees. Our current record high is 107 degrees set back in 2016. On Sunday, our forecast highs is 106 degrees. Our current record high is 105 degrees set back in 1951. And on Monday, our forecast high is 105 degrees. Our current record high is 106 degrees set in 2012.

By Tuesday, a weak cold front will drop into the area from the north, giving way to a little heat relief and drier air. Highs will sink into the upper 90s and lower 100s. No rain is expected with the front.

